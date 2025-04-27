Mondaii Drops “Swet” Summer Anthem For Letting Go & Moving Free

The music hustle continues for rising artist Mondaii, who is back with a new single, "Swet." The Southern-born talent has already made waves, from collaborating with K. Michelle to earning praise from legends like Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Mondaii has been working overtime to push out new music, and "Swet" arrives as a track that carries a message of freedom and release. This one encourages listeners to move beyond the chaos and find energy in the music. With the weather warming up, "Swet" lands right on time as we start curating our Songs of the Summer playlists.

“Sweating helps rid the body of toxins. So, why not dance faster and faster until you let go of all that has been weighing you down? Life may throw punches, but you gotta keep fighting. It’s time to sweat it out,” Mondaii said. “This song aims to create a space for people to unwind and feel free in their own skin. It's about letting go of negativity, embracing who you are, and finding power in movement, even when life feels like it's trying to keep you down.”

The production on "Swet" is a stand out as well. While it delivers a rhythm that gets the body moving, there is also a nod to Jazz, especially when the smooth horns elevate the pulsating House groove. Moreover, "Swet" signals a new era for Mondaii, and when we spoke with him back in 2023, he explained how he would describe his sound. That definition lines up with the message behind "Swet."

“My music is for people who want to feel good about themselves and spread love to others,” he told us then. “I just want to empower people. And I want to make them feel like they're the ish, because they are.” Check out Swet below and let us know what you think of Mondaii’s latest.

