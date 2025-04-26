News
Swet
Songs
Mondaii Drops “Swet” Summer Anthem For Letting Go & Moving Free
Mondaii returns with his new single “Swet,” bringing dance-floor energy on a track about freedom, movement, & self-love.
By
Erika Marie
21 mins ago