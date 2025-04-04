Anyma Drops Elements Of EDM Into Yeat's Dark Rage Sound On "Work"

EDM producer Anyma has a new album coming out next month called "The End of Genesys" and this single is going to be featured on it.

Overall, the EDM community is hyping up this effort from the Italian artist and labeling it one of the biggest of 2025. So, if you're a fan of the genre or are interested in checking it out just because, circle that date on your calendar. "Work" first premiered at the Las Vegas Sphere and the two artists actually performed it together. Because of this, Yeat became the first rapper to perform at the famous attraction. We find this collaboration to be a strong one, even though the 2093 creator's bars are a little forced at times. But the pounding and swirling qualities of the instrumental have us feeling like we are losing ourselves at some warehouse rager. The End of Genesys marks the end of a trilogy for Anyma, one that he started back in 2023.

Yeat's music has gone from underground to mainstream status after several years of hard work of honing his sound. That being dystopian, dark, and otherworldly rage. However, the Oregon rapper and songwriter sometimes includes electronic elements to separate him from the likes of Playboi Cart, Ken Carson, and others. So, with EDM producer Anyma entering his world on "Work," it feels quite natural. This the New York City native's track though and single for an upcoming album of his. It's called The End of Genesys and it's going to drop on May 23 per EDM.com. Yeat isn't going to be the only hip-hop/hip-hop adjacent artist on the project, though. Anyma's third studio affair will also include FKA twigs and 070 Shake.

