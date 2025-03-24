Money Man Follows The Money Never Sleeps Motto In "Insomnia" Album

With his sharp lyricism and business acumen, Money Man has returned with Insomnia. The 12-track project, distributed under his Black Circle/EMPIRE imprint, continues his signature blend of street wisdom and financial savvy, further solidifying his influence in modern hip-hop. A champion of artistic independence, Money Man has built his career on strategic moves that prioritize creative control.

After initially signing with a major label, he famously bought out his contract in 2018, betting on himself and his vision. That gamble paid off, leading to a prolific run of releases, including Paranoia (2019) and Epidemic (2020). The latter featured 24, a tribute to Kobe Bryant, which climbed to No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2023 project, Red Eye, became his highest-charting album to date, proving his enduring commercial appeal.

Insomnia arrives at a pivotal moment, reinforcing Money Man’s ability to evolve while staying true to his core message. The album’s mix of introspective storytelling and confident flexes reflects his growth, both as an artist and entrepreneur. With tracks designed to resonate in the streets and beyond, he once again proves why his voice remains vital in hip-hop. He delivers not just an album, but a statement—one that reaffirms his place among rap’s most self-made success stories.

Insomnia - Money Man

Official Tracklist

1. Cardio (featuring Rio Da Yung OG)

2. Outta Here (featuring Lil Yee and Lil Bean)

3. Sparkin Sumn

4. Goated (featuring Fredo Bang)

5. Time (featuring Trigga500k)

6. Make & Model

7. Keep It P (featuring DaBoii)

8. Sidewayz

9. Cash Diet (featuring Baby Money)

10. Family Affair (featuring Lil Yee and Lil Pete)

11. No Chaser (featuring 310babii)