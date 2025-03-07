JayDaYoungan’s Mother Recalls His Devastating Last Words After Shooting

In July of 2022, JayDaYoungan was shot and killed outside of his Louisiana home after reportedly being ambushed by five gunmen.

Earlier this week, JayDaYoungan's mother LaTisha Jefferson took to Instagram Live to share a heartbreaking message with fans. Reflecting on the shooting that claimed the life of her son, she explained why she believes it could have been a set-up. "I feel like it was a setup," she said. "Yes I do. I don't know what the f**k, how the f**k. One muthaf**kin' shooter. One person. How the f**k would he [JayDaYoungan] know in a matter of 15 minutes to come to my house and do all this."

Jefferson also took the opportunity to reveal what JayDaYoungan's final words were. "Through all this, he smiled and said, 'Mama,'" she explained tearfully. "He kissed me on my jaw, my left cheek. He said, 'Mama, I love you but I'm not 'gon make it.' Put yourself in my shoes."

JayDaYoungan's Death

JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in July of 2022 when he was just 24 years old after reportedly being ambushed by five gunmen. His father Kenyatta Scott was also shot, but fortunately, he survived. Following the rapper's death, hundreds of community members attended his funeral at Bogalusa High School, remembering the impact he made on the Louisiana city. Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also shared a message on social media shortly after the tragedy. She condemned the violence that ultimately led to the tremendous loss.

"The violence we have recently witnessed is entirely avoidable, and as the leader of our city it is my sworn duty to do everything within my power to keep the people of Bogalusa safe. The pain that has been caused by the loss of JayDaYoungan and the injury of Kenyatta Scott Sr. is indescribable to the family and friends of these victims, and to our community as well," she wrote in part. “A proper celebration for the life of someone so young must be possible without fear. I assure you each of you that these measure are being taken to provide security and safety in our city. On this Sunday especially, every precaution will be taken to protect the citizens of Bogalusa."

