jaydayoungan death
- Pop CultureFG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After Friend JayDaYoungan's DeathHis arrest, unfortunately, coincided with his fallen friend's funeral in Louisiana.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYungeen Ace Gets Jaydayoungan Tattoo Following His DeathThough they weren't on good terms, Ace got a special tattoo in Jaydayoungan's honor.By Lawrencia Grose
- LifeJayDaYoungan's Father Says He & Late Rapper Were Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Their HouseKenyatta Scott was shot twice in the arm during the attack on his 24-year-old son; he remains in recovery in the hospital.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJayDaYoungan's Girlfriend & Baby Mama Share Messages Following His DeathJordan B and Carena Vonchae speak out following JayDaYoungan's death. By Aron A.