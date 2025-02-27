Mary Kate Cornett Blasts Pat McAfee And Antonio Brown For Promoting "Sick" Allegations

Pat McAfee and Antonio Brown are two of the most well-known commentators in sports media. They always have something to say, for better or worse. Sometimes, when it's worse, the attention they get is better. McAfee and AB do not shy away from viral stories and controversy. Which is why they were keen to report on the Mary Kate Cornett allegations. The college student was accused of sleeping with the father of her boyfriend. Pat McAfee and AB jumped on the story, but are now getting called out by Cornett.

The Oxford student issued a statement via Facebook. She claimed that she has been targeted and harassed online as as a result of the allegations. She cited McAfee and Antonio Brown as two of the biggest offenders when it came to promoting the fake story. "Irresponsible independent social media influencers with apparent ties to Barstool Sports," she explained. "And even major public figures like Antonio Brown and Pat McAfee. [They] have shared these utter and complete lies with zero interest in the truth, but instead spreading outlandish conjecture."

Die Pat McAfee Spread False Info About Mary Kate Cornett?

Cornett dismissed the claims that she slept with her boyfriend's father. Her family told TMZ it was a "fraternity prank that has mushroomed out of control." The college student described the situation in more dire terms, however. She claimed it was a deliberate and coordinated cyberattack that has put her safety in danger. Pat McAfee and Antonio Brown may have covered the story as a means of engaging with fans, but Cornett claims that they did not do their just diligence in vetting the story's truthfulness.