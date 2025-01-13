Elhae & E-Los Shares Some "Scarlett's Poetry"

As Boston native E-Los puts the final touches on his upcoming EP Casanova, he teams up with fellow Hip-Hop and R&B artist Elhae for the evocative track “Scarlett’s Poetry.” Produced by Imregii, the song blends the soulful essence of both genres with a nostalgic undertone that lingers in every note. “This song is about owning my mistakes and facing how I let us down. I’m not proud of it, but it’s my truth. I’m still holding onto hope, but I won’t ask her to wait—it wouldn’t be fair. I need to fix myself first, chase my career, and confront my demons. I like to think we could’ve made it under different circumstances, but I’m not making excuses. It’s a prayer wrapped in pain and hope. If you’ve ever had to fight for someone you love—or fight yourself—you’ll feel this one.”
Following earlier releases like “Unloyal” and “Searching,” this collaboration further showcases E-Los’ ability to weave raw emotion into his music. E-Los, a former basketball player turned recording artist, closed 2024 with a triumphant homecoming show at the Rockwell Theatre, where he connected with fans through his introspective lyrics and heartfelt performances. He also made waves with standout freestyles on COMPLEX’s On The Radar and Shade 45’s “The Punchline Academy,” solidifying his place as one of Boston’s most promising talents. His music delves into themes of personal growth, mental health, and resilience, creating a sound that feels both intimate and relatable.
Now, E-Los is gearing up for the release of Casanova, a project that delves into the internal struggle of desiring love while grappling with self-acceptance. With each track, he invites listeners into his journey, balancing vulnerability with a powerful resolve to grow and evolve.
Read more: ELHAE Gets Vulnerable On "Die Alone"
"Scarlett's Poetry" - E-Los Ft. Elhae
Quotable Lyrics:
The Time spinning like ceiling fan
Healing hands on the soul
Hoping that they heal the man
While we Still crying tears
Watch the ceiling dance
Read more: ELHAE Returns With Smooth Joint "Hennessy"
[Via]