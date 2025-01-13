Elhae & E-Los Shares Some "Scarlett's Poetry"

As Boston native E-Los puts the final touches on his upcoming EP Casanova, he teams up with fellow Hip-Hop and R&B artist Elhae for the evocative track “Scarlett’s Poetry.” Produced by Imregii, the song blends the soulful essence of both genres with a nostalgic undertone that lingers in every note. “This song is about owning my mistakes and facing how I let us down. I’m not proud of it, but it’s my truth. I’m still holding onto hope, but I won’t ask her to wait—it wouldn’t be fair. I need to fix myself first, chase my career, and confront my demons. I like to think we could’ve made it under different circumstances, but I’m not making excuses. It’s a prayer wrapped in pain and hope. If you’ve ever had to fight for someone you love—or fight yourself—you’ll feel this one.”