Elhae
- NewsELHAE Shares New Project "Aura III"Elhae offers his latest body of work, "Aura 3" ft. Rick Ross, Masego, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsElhae & Rick Ross Team Up For Groovy New Single "Fun Fact"Elhae delivers yet another great track, this time with the help of Rick Ross.By Alexander Cole
- SongsELHAE & Big K.R.I.T. Give Thanks On "Sanctuary"ELAHE & K.R.I.T. thank God for the woman. By Milca P.
- MixtapesELHAE Shares "Trouble In Paradise" ProjectELHAE is back.By Milca P.
- SongsELHAE Returns With Smooth Joint "Hennessy"ELHAE previews new album.By Milca P.
- NewsELHAE Gets Vulnerable On "Die Alone"ELHAE drops off a deep ballad in "Die Alone."By Milca P.
- NewsBang Your LineTy Dolla $ign assists Elhae on his song "Bang Your Line" off his new project "Aura II."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAura II EP [Stream]Stream the new mixtape from buzzing R&B singer Elhae called "Aura II" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rockie Fresh & Eric Bellinger.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDoesn't MatterElhae shares a Kehlani-assisted single from his recently released album "All Have Fallen."By hnhh