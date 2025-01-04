The Colleagues Enlist Freddie Gibbs And Paul Wall For "My Everything"

Everybody delivers here.

The Colleagues regularly crush their singles. They have mastered their singular blend of R&B and hip hop. "My Everything" features both of these elements in the form of a smooth and slinky piano beat. It's the guest verses, however, that set this single apart from everything else they've released. Freddie Gibbs and Paul Wall drop by for guest spots, and both of perfectly adhere to the sound and world the duo have created. There's a timeless feel to "My Everything" that is difficult to articulate and even more difficult to capture.

The chorus has a Southern soul feel to it, and the features only amplify this aesthetic. Freddie Gibbs is first up and he sounds sharp as ever. He hits on everything from serving ye to candy paint rides. It may not be the best Gibbs verse you've ever heard, but it's excellent nonetheless. That said, Paul Wall manages to steal the show. The people's champ holds down the second half of the song, and his iconic delivery gives new life to the instrumental. Paul Wall is not the sort of rapper one would assume would be featured on The Colleagues single, but he blends seamlessly.

The Colleagues Dish Out A Classic R&B Track

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm crawling down in an old school with new school paint

Turning the corners as I turn heads, my whip top rank

I'm talking candy apple gloss, cost tip top bank

I'm killing off all the competition if I must be frank