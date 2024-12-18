Christina Milian Throwback Photo Has Nick Cannon Reminiscing About His First Love

It looks like Nick Cannon is in his feelings.

Recently, Christina Milian took to X to share a series of new photos, prompting her supporters to take a walk down memory lane. “Forever your girl #NYC #ParisMorganVibes,” she captioned her post. The Shade Room proceeded to share a clip of Milian's Love Don’t Cost a Thing character next to a current shot, proving that time has treated her well.

Immediately, this post caught the attention of her co-star Nick Cannon, who rushed to the comments section to weigh in. He didn't hold back in the slightest, making it clear that he still has love for the performer. “First Love,” he wrote simply alongside a red heart emoji. For those who don't recall, Milian and Cannon began dating after meeting on the set of the 2003 film. In 2005, they decided to go their separate ways, with Milian accusing Cannon of infidelity. During an interview with PEOPLE last year, Cannon admitted that he regrets not having children with her.

"If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral. When Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, 'Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her," he told the outlet at the time. "I remember we were kids in love, early on, and so we talked about that ... But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given."