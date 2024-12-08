Life After TDE: Reason Returns With 2-Pack "I'll Get Over It"

Reason is back.

Newly independent recording artist Reason closes out 2024 with a return to rap in two new songs, packaged in a collection called I'll Get Over It. "Sick N Tied" and "Brodie" showcase the artist's impressive conscious raps while naturally expressing his emotions about past trials and tribulations. The new music foreshadows what we can expect from the West Coast star after departing Top Dawg Entertainment.

"Brodie" is the highlight of the two tracks, but "Sick N Tied" delivers a commercial impact. On "Brodie," he thrills with slick talk about always being doubted but continuing to show and prove again and again, and he doesn't owe anyone anything. About the money, Rez acknowledges his freedom and how much of a problem he plans to be for the rap game. The Carson, California native promised to unleash plenty of new music in a previous interview. It appears that TDE and the artist parted ways on good terms, as neither has spoken negatively about the other since June.

The new tracks are the first official releases by the former TDE artist since departing the label in June. He signed with the legendary label in 2017 and released three albums. Released in 2023, Porches was his last album with the label, which features TDE's own SiR, Ray Vaughn, and Doechii. Reason continues to support all of the TDE acts on social media. The next chapter of his journey appears very promising.

