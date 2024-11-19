Tyrese Claims He'll "Shoot, Stab And Kill" To Protect Wealth From Baby Mamas

He got serious on this one.

Tyrese Gibson has had a very public and very difficult couple of months. The entertainer was arrested in September after refusing to send child support payments to his ex. People Magazine reported the Fast & Furious star owed a whopping $74K in back child support. The drama was reignited on November 18, however. The entertainer went after the mother of his children on Instagram. He also assured them he was not going to be giving up the money he's earned.

Tyrese took to social media to set the record straight on his stance. He addressed Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell, the mother of his children. "Baby mama one and two," he said. "I ain't giving you sh*t. Like I fought to earn this life, I'ma fight to keep it." Tyrese proceeded to get even more extreme with the lengths he would go to "keep" his fortune intact. "I'ma shoot, stab and kill over mine," the entertainer added. "I'm gonna protect this bottom line at all costs. I've earned it and I'm gonna protect it." The entertainer claimed he's not going to budge.

Tyrese Gibson Vows To Protect His "Bottom Line"

This is not the first time Tyrese Gibson has planted his flag in the sand with regards to his fortune. In August, the former singer went on the Breakfast Club to pontificate on all the money's lost throughout the years. "I’ve lost so much of this sh*t," he admitted. "I done spent half a million dollars on a f**king watch." He then told the radio hosts that he wears fake jewelry these days, as a means of protecting the money he has left. "I don't lose no sleep over trying to win the popularity contest showing up with all this jewelry that I’ma leave on the nightstand," Tyrese added.

Despite being adamant that he will maintain his wealth, Tyrese has also vowed to provide for his kids. The entertainer clarified his stance in a heartfelt post. "The love that a father can have for his children can't quite be explained," Tyrese wrote in the caption. "Whatever the outcome is today…… I am and will forever be their FATHER."

