Sting Says He Will Continue To Perform Iconic Song That Diddy Once Sampled

Sting doesn't believe in canceling a great song over controversy.

Sting doesn’t care about “No Diddy.” The Sean “Diddy” Combs and the legendary singer’s 90s classic paid tribute to the late rap icon Notorious B.I.G. and became one of the biggest songs ever. The former Police frontman shared with the L.A. Times that he will continue to perform their collaboration at his concerts regardless of Diddy’s legal drama. After the assault video featuring his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, the Bad Boy Records founder is enmeshed in a ton of sexual assault cases. Sting hesitantly dismissed the idea, asserting, “I don’t know what went on [with Diddy]… but it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song.”.

“I’ll Be Missing You” samples the Police classic “Every Breathe You Take.” It was previously reported that Sting makes $5k a day in royalties from Diddy’s No Way Out track. The award-winning hip-hop track features Bad Boy alum Faith Evans and 112. Sting and Diddy performed the song in a memorable 1997 MTV Music Awards moment. The performance honored Biggie Smalls.

Sting Ain’t Gonna Stop Singing “I’ll Be Missing You,” So Take That, Take That

The track’s enduring legacy has taken on renewed interest as Diddy’s music experiences a resurgence, partly driven by nostalgia and streaming popularity. Christian “King” Combs, Diddy’s son, has embraced his father’s legacy, filling his Instagram account with nostalgic videos and throwbacks to his father's golden years in music. The tribute is a reminder of Diddy's indelible mark on hip-hop—and how music can transcend both generations and individual struggles. In 1997, the song held number one on the Billboard charts for 11 consecutive weeks.