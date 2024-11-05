Buckshot Speaks Out After Recent Assault Landed Him In The Hospital

The New York veteran has been released from the hospital.

On Halloween, underground Brooklyn rapper Buckshot began to trend online following a harrowing video. According to AllHipHop, the Black Moon and Boot Camp Clik affiliate was viciously attacked in his hometown of Flatbush. The assault left him battered and bloodied, and he was admitted into the hospital for his injuries. He had received a ton of support online following the terrifying ordeal and thankfully, he's getting back on his feet. Uproxx reports that he's now out of the hospital thanks to an encouraging update from his label, Duck Down Music. "Buckshot was hospitalized, since released, and under the circumstances, he's doing OK and recovering," they began.

"We currently don't have more detailed information to share but will do so as it becomes available." In addition, Buckshot himself has spoken out, and he expresses his gratitude and explains what the steps are moving forward. He also says that this has something to do with "ongoing disputes over my property, where I am the rightful owner but have faced issues with unauthorized occupants who escalated the situation to violence." "To all my friends, fans, and supporters—thank you for reaching out during this difficult time. Recently, I was the victim of a violent assault involving multiple individuals armed with weapons, including handguns," Buckshot begins.

Buckshot Is Recovering

"As someone who’s been an entertainer and part of this community for over 30 years, I am deeply disturbed that such an incident could happen in New York—a city I love and call home. Violence like this has no place here, and I’m calling on everyone to come together to make New York safer and better for all of us. He then concludes with, "I am currently recovering from my injuries and am working closely with my legal team and law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled properly. We are committed to seeing justice served, and I ask for your patience and support as the legal process unfolds. Again, thank you for all the well wishes. Let’s put an end to violence and help rebuild a stronger, safer New York."