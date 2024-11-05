Buckshot Speaks Out After Recent Assault Landed Him In The Hospital

BYZachary Horvath330 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Splash! Festival 2010
GRAEFENHAINICHEN, GERMANY - JULY 24: Rapper Buckshot of American hip hop group Boot Camp Clik performs live at the Splash! festival in Ferropolis on July 24, 2010 in Graefenhainichen, Germany. (Photo by Marco Prosch/Getty Images)
The New York veteran has been released from the hospital.

On Halloween, underground Brooklyn rapper Buckshot began to trend online following a harrowing video. According to AllHipHop, the Black Moon and Boot Camp Clik affiliate was viciously attacked in his hometown of Flatbush. The assault left him battered and bloodied, and he was admitted into the hospital for his injuries. He had received a ton of support online following the terrifying ordeal and thankfully, he's getting back on his feet. Uproxx reports that he's now out of the hospital thanks to an encouraging update from his label, Duck Down Music. "Buckshot was hospitalized, since released, and under the circumstances, he's doing OK and recovering," they began.

"We currently don't have more detailed information to share but will do so as it becomes available." In addition, Buckshot himself has spoken out, and he expresses his gratitude and explains what the steps are moving forward. He also says that this has something to do with "ongoing disputes over my property, where I am the rightful owner but have faced issues with unauthorized occupants who escalated the situation to violence." "To all my friends, fans, and supporters—thank you for reaching out during this difficult time. Recently, I was the victim of a violent assault involving multiple individuals armed with weapons, including handguns," Buckshot begins.

Read More: Ab-Soul Enlists Doechii, Vince Staples, & Blxst On "Soul Burger"

Buckshot Is Recovering

"As someone who’s been an entertainer and part of this community for over 30 years, I am deeply disturbed that such an incident could happen in New York—a city I love and call home. Violence like this has no place here, and I’m calling on everyone to come together to make New York safer and better for all of us. He then concludes with, "I am currently recovering from my injuries and am working closely with my legal team and law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled properly. We are committed to seeing justice served, and I ask for your patience and support as the legal process unfolds. Again, thank you for all the well wishes. Let’s put an end to violence and help rebuild a stronger, safer New York."

What are your thoughts on Buckshot getting released from the hospital following an assault? How do you feel about what he had to say in his statement? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Buckshot. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Stick Up For Drake Amid Trolling Over His DeMar DeRozan Feud

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...