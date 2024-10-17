Majid Jordan Provides Immaculate Vibes On "Life 2"

Majid Jordan always comes through with amazing songs.

Majid Jordan is a r&b/pop duo that has been a huge driver of the infamous Toronto sound. Overall, their association with Drake has certainly helped them, although they have managed to stand on their own two feet over the last decade. The group has been extremely consistent when it comes to new releases, and fans are always eager to hear what they have in store, whether that be an EP, and album, or just a new single to tease whatever they've got going on. Today, the group offered up a new song, simply called "Life 2."

This song contains the immaculate vibes you would come to expect from a Majid Jordan track. The synths sound incredible and the drums are uplifting. Meanwhile, the singing is buttery smooth and sounds perfect over the 80s-inspired production. This is one of those tracks that immediately puts you into a good mood, especially with the Fall weather officially here in full swing. Hopefully, the existence of this single means that a project of some sort is on the horizon. That would really hit the spot right about now.

