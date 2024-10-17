Majid Jordan Provides Immaculate Vibes On "Life 2"

Majid Jordan always comes through with amazing songs.

Majid Jordan is a r&b/pop duo that has been a huge driver of the infamous Toronto sound. Overall, their association with Drake has certainly helped them, although they have managed to stand on their own two feet over the last decade. The group has been extremely consistent when it comes to new releases, and fans are always eager to hear what they have in store, whether that be an EP, and album, or just a new single to tease whatever they've got going on. Today, the group offered up a new song, simply called "Life 2."

This song contains the immaculate vibes you would come to expect from a Majid Jordan track. The synths sound incredible and the drums are uplifting. Meanwhile, the singing is buttery smooth and sounds perfect over the 80s-inspired production. This is one of those tracks that immediately puts you into a good mood, especially with the Fall weather officially here in full swing. Hopefully, the existence of this single means that a project of some sort is on the horizon. That would really hit the spot right about now.

Let us know how you feel about this new Majid Jordan track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of their best songs in a while? Tell us your favorite songs and projects from them. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Majid Jordan Always Delivers

Quotable Lyrics:

Too much on your plate
What else can I say
We go in circles every time
My place is your place
You ride my, you ride my wave
You ride my wave

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...