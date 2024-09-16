Jay Critch Gets Into "1 Vs 6" Brawl With Trollers In New York

The Brooklyn MC is back to scrapping.

Overall, Jay Critch comes across as one of those MCs who stays to himself for the most part. He's rarely causing drama in the public eye and seems pretty humble. Unfortunately, the Brooklyn veteran has occasionally gotten tangled up in some street fights here and there. It's nothing that's too out of the ordinary in general, but for some reason that's what seems to be a reoccurring thing here and there. For example, around this time two years ago, Critch went viral for getting into it outside of a New Jersey nightclub alongside some of his boys.

Ironically, the Humble Giant is making headlines for the same reason again as video footage below shows. It isn't much, as the clip is only five seconds. But it appears that Critch was jumped in the streets of New York as an assailant hits him in the face with what is said to be his shoes. Like the NJ debacle, there isn't any word on how things unraveled. But unlike last time, we have some physical evidence of Critch and one of his alleged "6" attackers jawing at each other after the fight online.

Jay Critch Bites Back In The Streets & Online

"I popped on U first 1 vs 6 and left chains. U Lost", the MC says to the user dottydot_ on IG. He then replies, "@jaycritch 😭😭 I beat you out ua sneakers before they even got there, and I let you have ya chain", he began. "I took it off ya neck.... You thought it was lit when you backed out that camera dummy". Later, to try and put away any doubts that Critch wasn't telling truth, he added on his IG Story, "End of story!", with his aforementioned quote above. Maybe this time we will learn the cause of this brief and viral clip.

