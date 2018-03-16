Run The Jewels Meet Rick And Morty In "Oh Mama" Visuals

BY Mitch Findlay 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Run The Jewels's "Oh Mama" video finds Rick And Morty tearing shit down.

Rick and Morty have once again transported into the hip-hop realm. Fresh off announcing Logic's Bobby Tarantino 2, the legendary duo have joined forces with Killer Mike and El-P for the latest video off RTJ3, "Oh Mama." The clip finds both Rick and Morty channeling their inner Krombopulos Michael and indulging in an obvious love of killing. The body count continues to stack as Jamie and Mike spit bars; while Rick And Morty can be a violent series, Morty generally tends to dabble in pacifism. Perhaps this video is reflective of his rising bloodlust in season three.

It's a good look for Run The Jewels, and a promising sign for hip-hop loving Rick And Morty fans. Clearly, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are open to sharing their brainchild with the occasional rapper. Be sure to check it out if you count yourself among the target demographic. Oh geez. 


About The Author
Mitch Findlay
<b>Feature Editor</b> <!--BR--> Mitch Findlay is a writer and hip-hop journalist based in Montreal. Resident old head by default. Enjoys writing Original Content about music, albums, lyrics, and rap history. His favorite memories include interviewing J.I.D and EarthGang at the "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" studio sessions in Atlanta and receiving a phone call from Dr. Dre. In his spare time he makes horror movies.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.2K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.4K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 548
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.6K
Comments 1