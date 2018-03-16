Run The Jewels Meet Rick And Morty In "Oh Mama" Visuals

Rick and Morty have once again transported into the hip-hop realm. Fresh off announcing Logic's Bobby Tarantino 2, the legendary duo have joined forces with Killer Mike and El-P for the latest video off RTJ3, "Oh Mama." The clip finds both Rick and Morty channeling their inner Krombopulos Michael and indulging in an obvious love of killing. The body count continues to stack as Jamie and Mike spit bars; while Rick And Morty can be a violent series, Morty generally tends to dabble in pacifism. Perhaps this video is reflective of his rising bloodlust in season three.