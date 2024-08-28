Octavian Previews Unreleased Drake Collab During Concert: Watch

Fans have been waiting since 2018.

Octavian and Drake have admired each other's craft for years. The latter rapped along to Octavian's "Party Here" single at a Golden Globes party as far back as 2018. Octavian returned the love by sampling Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" on a song in May. The 6 God took note, and reposted the song on his Insta. The real one, too, not the plot twist account that's taken the internet by storm. Drake has been keeping his fans well fed in recent weeks, but Octavian has decided to flood the streets with even more Drizzy music. He previewed an unreleased collab during a show on August 27.

First off, the concert looks wild. The footage is not the best quality, but Octavian is clearly given the fans what they came for. That said, the most exciting part is the music. Octavian dances around the stage and raps along to his verse. Then, we get to hear Drake spit. The snippet only last thirty seconds, but it's long enough to realize that Octavian and Drake have a banger in the stash. The crowd is definitely into. It also sounds like Drizzy is doing his UK accent on the untitled song. Given that Octavian is a leading voice in the current drill scene, the decision makes sense.

Octavian And Drake Have Been Rocking Since 2018

Drake's passion for UK rap is undeniable. It's arguably been the least successful in terms of scoring crossover hits, but the rapper has continued to adopt the sounds and style of drill. He dropped two drill songs on 2017's More Life, and two more on 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tapes. This has led to widespread criticism from UK artists who feel Drake is playing the culture vulture card. He addressed these critiques during a 2019 interview with BBC.

In Drake's eyes, he's helping shine a light on a sound that he loves. "That’s some real confused hater shit," the rapper told the outlet. "I see it a lot. I’ll never understand how supporting someone’s song or going a step further and giving someone a song, linking up. I’ll never understand how that’s not viewed as something admirable." Octavian is one of the UK rappers who agree with Drake. He gave the rapper flowers for the co-sign, but clarifies that he wants to use the co-sign to build his own brand. "It proves that it’s all possible," he told Pitchfork. Fingers crossed we get to hear the full collab soon.

[via]

