The Weeknd's "Out Of Time": Refreshing Our Memory Amid The Conclusion Of This Final Trilogy

Abel has been leaving things up to interpretation for his next album, so we've decided to relisten to what we could hear on the LP.

These last two weeks have been an exciting stretch for The Weeknd's fans. After leaving off with Dawn FM back in January of 2022, Abel would tweet out "I wonder. Did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?". He shared that message shortly after his fifth studio album was released to the public and we can remember the hype levels rising. Right now, though, they are shooting up again after three cryptic teaser trailers revealing what's in store for this final third. The most recent one titled "Unprepared certainty..." has numerous unreleased tracks playing throughout, giving us still a pretty blurry look into the future. Because of this, we are going back to The Weeknd's last project and one track we are replaying quite a bit is "Out of Time".

We will tell you this is for science, but it's mostly because this track is so damn good. The production on this song is arguably the best on the entire album. Abel, Max Martin, Oscar Holter, and Oneohtrix Point Never, all did an amazing magic job incorporating the dreamy sample from the 1980's a Japanese pop classic "Midnight Pretenders". The Weeknd glides over this instrumental, as he gets real about the mistakes he's made in the past and how his willingness to change is too late to save his relationship. It's beautiful heartbreaking anthem and one that still captures our ears to this day. We hope he's able to work some more of these types of sonics into a supposed melding of his ideas from Dawn FM and After Hours.

"Out Of Time"- The Weeknd

Quotable Lyrics:

The last few months, I've been workin' on me, baby
There's so much trauma in my life
I've been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize

