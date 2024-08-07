Adult Film Star Brian Pumper Pelted With Eggs In Broad Daylight

Not a great way to start the day.

Brian Pumper is an adult film star who is pretty infamous for a whole lot of reasons. Overall, he is someone who mostly just goes about his business. The only time you really hear of him is when Adam22 is espousing his love for the man over on No Jumper. Having said that, there are some instances where Pumper ends up in the news, even when he probably didn't want to be. For instance, he recently caught some heat thanks to a prank that was pulled on him.

Below, you can see a clip in which two men get out of a vehicle and start pelting Pumper with eggs, in broad daylight. It was a bizarre seen and as you can imagine, the adult film star was not impressed. The street they were on appeared to be busy too, although no one else seemed to be collateral damage in all of this. If one thing is for certain, the days of clout chasing are not long behind us. They are still very much here.

Brian Pumper Falls Victim To Prank

The "clout era" of social media was something that was huge in 2018, especially with the rise of people like 6ix9ine, Supreme Patty, and even Boonk Gang. Some felt as though the trend died off, but with streaming becoming huge, it seems like the clout-chasing antics have come back. Only time will tell how long this lasts before people get tired of it all.