Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Cause Of Death Unveiled

Jesse Jane passed away in January.

Adult film star Jesse Jane passed away back in January at the age of 43. Overall, it was news that came as a shock to many throughout the adult entertainment industry. Unfortunately, it was also a headline that has become all too common as of late. Numerous adult film stars have passed away recently, and many believe it has to do with the trauma faced in the industry itself. However, as it pertains to Jane, a cause of death has officially been revealed.

According to TMZ, Jane had been found dead at her home in Moore, Oklahoma. She had not been heard from in a few days which subsequently led to a wellness check at her home. Since then, the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner has been conducting an autopsy on the star. Last night, it was revealed that Jane passed away from an overdose. Fentanyl and cocaine were found in her system, with the overdose being deemed accidental.

Jesse Jane Was 43 Years Old

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 15: Adult film actress Jesse Jane attends the 2014 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 15, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Fentanyl has become one of the most deadly drugs in the United States as of late. It has led to numerous deaths and is considered a public health crisis. Jane's death is truly unfortunate, and we hope it inspires those who are struggling with drugs to seek help. We extend our condolences to her family during this difficult time.