The Foreign Exchange Reunite For The First Time In 6 Years For "The Grey / I Couldn't Love You More (Dub)"

The Foreign Exchange is back and it feels like they have not missed a step.

Underground rapper/producer duo The Foreign Exchange is back with a fresh set of tracks called "The Grey / I Couldn't Love You More". This is the most recent offering from rapper of Little Brother, Phonte, and Dutch producer Nicolay. It is their first under this moniker in a little over six years, as it follows up on the single "June", which dropped on the fourth of that month in 2018. In terms of projects, The Foreign Exchange's last offering was a 2017 tape called Hide&Seek. In usual fashion, you are getting great material from Phonte and Nicolay, as both tracks in this two pack go over extremely well.

Overall, "The Grey" offers up a little more in terms of lyrical substance. However, the more subdued "I Couldn't Love You More" is still a rich listening experience thanks to the production from Nicolay. The latter, according to HipHopDX, is actually a remake of R&B legend Sade's track of the same name. Tigallo is responsible for the rendition and does a great job capturing the magic of the original. So, why are The Foreign Exchange returning after a such a long hiatus? Well, this is all a part of a 20th anniversary celebration of the duo's debut project together, Connected. Additionally, they are releasing a limited number of colored vinyls (300) to commemorate this special occasion.

Listen To "The Grey / I Couldn't Love You More (Dub)" By The Foreign Exchange

Quotable Lyrics From "I Couldn't Love You More (Dub)":

Be my darling

Be the one

I wouldn't wanna lay or ever love

With another, with another, babe

If everyone in the world

Could give me what I wanted