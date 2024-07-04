Nike LeBron 21 “Grandma’s Couch” Second Colorway Revealed

This pack is coming very, very soon.

The Nike LeBron 21 is set to make waves with its "Grandma's Couch" pack, which includes a striking lighter colorway. This version features a light blue and pink color scheme, offering a fresh and vibrant look. The upper is adorned with a pink and green floral pattern, reminiscent of classic floral upholstery found on a grandmother's couch. The light blue base provides a soft and inviting backdrop, while the pink and green floral accents add a touch of elegance and nostalgia. The "Grandma's Couch" edition retains these qualities, ensuring optimal performance both on and off the court.

The cushioned midsole provides excellent shock absorption, while the durable outsole guarantees reliable traction on various surfaces. Sneaker enthusiasts and LeBron James fans eagerly anticipate this release. The combination of light blue with the floral pattern offers a refreshing take on the classic silhouette. The Nike LeBron 21 "Grandma's Couch" pack, especially this lighter pair, is expected to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for the release date. The Nike LeBron 21 "Grandma's Couch" will captivate with its unique design and high-performance features.

"Grandma's Couch" Nike LeBron 21

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, a light blue material constructs the uppers, with a vibrant floral pattern throughout the uppers. Further, a sail stitched Swoosh is on the sides, LeBron's signature logo is on both tongues, and a wavy, roped design is on the heels. Overall, this pair is engineered for performance on the basketball court and features the vibrant floral look.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Grandma’s Couch” will be released on July 12th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $225 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike