L.A.-Based V Scripts Is Ready To Light Up The Summer With “Tick Tick”

New heat to ride out to this summer by V Scripts.

With a surge in music from West Coast artists, V Scripts is keeping his momentum high as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming album. The L.A.-based MC has been dishing out some impeccable records as of late that have shown his versatility. Some, like “Swimming With Piranhas,” have showcased more of his melody-ridden flows while others, like “Deliverance,” allow him to delve into socially conscious bars over hard-hitting production.

However, his latest record, “Tick Tick” is one that’s worth listening to with the volume loud and the windows down. Produced by No. 30, V Scripts unloads a brand new banger alongside frequent collaborator, Zoe Morese. Together, they form the duo Renegade Hip Hop. With its icy production and aggressive percussion, V Scripts and Zoe Morese’s chemistry breed an anthemic bop to carry you through the months ahead. More importantly, it’s a taste of what V Scripts has in store on his forthcoming album, Electric Blue. The project is due out later this year.

V Scripts prides himself on his lyricism but records like “Tick Tick” prove how easily he can move from sound to sound, style to style. Marking his sixth record of 2024, it follows the release of the aforementioned “Swimming With Piranhas” and “Deliverance,” along with “Peace Of Mind” ft. KovuSoul and the politically-charged, “Every President Lied” – an appropriate record to revisit following Thursday night’s debate. Check out V Scripts new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more information on Electric Blue.

V Scripts & Zoe Morese Collide On Electrifying New Single