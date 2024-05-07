V Scripts Floats On Smooth Banger "Deliverance"

As we’ve seen in the past week alone, lyricism isn’t dead at all. Though the radio might continue to emphasize catchy hooks and infectious beats over penmanship, there remains an art to balancing the two. Nonetheless, plenty of rappers continue to push their pen in this art form including LA-based artist V Scripts. In the past few months, the rapper has been pushing out several promising singles ahead of a new album which is slated to drop later this year. Each has varied from the next and his latest is a display of his lyrical sword.

On April 30th, V Scripts slid through with the release of his excellent new single, “Deliverance.” Oleg Redin cooks up the smooth production of the record, laced with eerie synths and a bounce that triggers head nods. Meanwhile, Scripts dishes out plenty of ill punchlines across the board. The spacious production complements V Scripts’ laidback flow, allowing him to find new pockets to carefully execute each bar. It’s equal parts introspective and braggadocious, delivering witty shout-outs to FX’s hit show, Shogun while simultaneously reflecting on the political and social climate (“These kids don’t fistfight, they show guns like samurai”). If you’ve yet to bite into V Scripts’s latest single, we just doing so below.

Read More: V Scripts Captures The Spirit Of A Revolution On "Malcolm Luther X"

V Scripts Readies New Album

It’s been nearly four years since V Scripts released his last album, Wolves & Lions. Since then, he’s remained relatively lowkey, though he’s continued to release new singles to hold us down until his follow-up. He kicked the year off with the politically-charged “Every President Lied” and then, linked up with KovuSoul on the soulful and hard-hitting, “Peace Of Mind.” Though both singles found him flexing his lyrical prowess, he showcased his versatility with the release of “Swimming With Piranhas,” where his more melodic touch shines.

With V Scripts readying his next project, Electric Blue for this fall, we’re excited to hear what else he has in the chamber. We anticipate that we’ll be hearing a lot more from him in the months to come. For now, check out the latest offering from V Scripts above and sound off with your comment section below. Are you digging his latest single?

Quotable Lyrics

Country of the free? Nothing's free but the fuckery

You either the food or cutlery, my conscious starts to fuck with me

Living in a nation that proudly profits off suffering

My path, I'm still discovering, defeated but recovering

Read More: V Script Channels The Spirit World On "Been A Ghost"