Willie Mays Receives Numerous Touching Tributes Following His Passing

Mays' passing is a huge loss for the baseball world. He was an athlete who transcended the sport, and he inspired many to pursue the game of baseball. Hopefully, Major League Baseball does everything in its power to keep Mays' legacy alive. Every young player should be educated on Mays, his impact, and what he means to the sport. Let us know some of your favorite Willie Mays plays, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

"All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began," Commissioner Rob Manfred explained "Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime."

Willie Mays was one of the most legendary players in the history of Major League Baseball. Overall, he broke records and captured the attention of fans while in the Negro Leagues, and eventually went to Major League Baseball where he played for the San Francisco Giants. It was here where he broke even more records. Having won the Golden Glove award 12 times, there is no doubt that Mays was one of if not the best outfielder in the sport's history. On Tuesday, it was revealed that he passed away at the age of 93.

