Willie Mays Net Worth 2024: What Is The MLB Baseball Icon Worth?

Willie Mays is a legendary figure in Major League Baseball. He has earned a net worth of $8 million by 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in baseball history, Mays' remarkable achievements during his career with the New York/San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets have cemented his legacy. Even after retirement, his impact resonates across sports and the wider cultural landscape.

Major League Baseball Career & Achievements

(Original Caption) Yanks Vs. Giants - Second Of Series. Here is the first all-Negro outfield in World Series history; (Left to Right); Monte Irvin, Willie Mays and Henry Thompson, all of the New York Giants. First All-Black Outfield In World Series History: Monte Irvin, Willie Mays and Henry Thompson, New York Giants.

Willie Mays, born in Alabama in 1931, began his professional baseball career in the Negro Leagues before joining the New York Giants in 1951. He quickly established himself as a five-tool player, excelling in hitting, fielding, baserunning, and throwing. Mays' incredible ability on the field earned him the nickname "The Say Hey Kid," and he went on to collect two MVP Awards, 24 All-Star selections, and 12 Gold Gloves. His memorable catch in the 1954 World Series, often called "The Catch," remains one of baseball's most iconic plays. By the time of his retirement in 1973, Mays had amassed 660 home runs, becoming one of the league's greatest power hitters.

Post-Retirement Influence & Legacy

(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

After retiring from professional baseball, Willie Mays remained active, serving as a special assistant for the San Francisco Giants. His leadership and insights have been invaluable to the team's development and success. Mays also became an ambassador for baseball, promoting the sport and encouraging diversity. His legacy extends beyond the field, as he has been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions to American sports and culture, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Charitable Work & Public Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 07: Hall of Famer Willie Mays waves to the crowd during the pre-game celebration in honor of his 90th birthday prior to the game between the San Diego. Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, May 7, 2021, also in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Willie Mays has used his influence to support various charitable initiatives, especially those focused on youth development. His foundation, Say Hey Foundation, aims to empower underserved youth through educational programs and sports activities. Mays has also been involved in fundraising efforts to support healthcare and educational opportunities for marginalized communities. His dedication to these causes underscores his commitment to giving back and positively impacting society. Willie Mays' net worth reflects his storied baseball career and his diverse ways of contributing to the sport and community. His legacy as a player, mentor, and philanthropist embodies a life dedicated to excellence, inspiring countless athletes and fans worldwide.