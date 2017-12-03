san francisco giants
- SportsKlay Thompson Goes After MLB Player Who Refused To KneelKlay Thompson had time for San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSam Coonrod, Giants Pitcher, Refuses To Kneel For BLM With Team: "I'm A Christian"San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod opposes points in Black Lives Matter so he chose not to kneel alongside his team.By Erika Marie
- SportsLarry Baer Takes Leave Of Absence From Giants After Domestic Dispute: ReportBaer was caught on camera in an altercation with his wife.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSan Francisco Giants CEO Gets In Physical Altercation With Wife: VideoLarry Baer has been with the organization since 1996.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSan Francisco Mayor Doesn't Want The Oakland Raiders To Play In Her CityThe Raiders look to be homeless in 2019.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEvan Longoria Traded After 10 Years With Tampa Bay RaysLongoria is headed to San Fran.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Could Soon Be Traded To The Giants Or The CardinalsAll deals are on hold until Giancarlo Stanton approves one of them. By Matt F