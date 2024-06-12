Ariana Grande Says She's "Reprocessing" Relationship To Nickelodeon Following Dan Schneider Allegations

Ariana Grande has finally broken her silence.

Ariana Grande says she and other former Nickelodeon child stars are currently "reprocessing" their relationship with the network following the allegations against Dan Schneider and the release of Quiet on Set. Grande discussed the situation as well as her experiences working on Victorious and Sam & Cat during an appearance on Podcrushed published on Wednesday.

"We feel so privileged to have been able to create those roles and be a part of something that was so special for a lot of young kids," she said."I think we're reprocessing our relationship to it a little bit now." She added: "I think that the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting. I think there should be therapists, I think there should be parents allowed to be wherever they want to be."

Ariana Grande Poses With Dan Schneider On Set Of "Sam & Cat"

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams make a guest appearance with creator/executive producer Dan. Schneider on Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat, starring Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande on June 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

"I think not only on kids' sets. I think if anyone wants to do this, or music or anything at the level of exposure that it means to be on TV or to do music with a major label…there should be in the contract something about therapy is mandatory," Grande added. "There's not a word for how devastating that is to hear about and so I think the environment just needs to be made a lot safer all around." She also recalled being convinced it was "cool" that Victorious "pushed the envelope" with its now-questionable humor and "innuendos." Check out her full comments on the situation below.

Ariana Grande Speaks With "Podcrushed"