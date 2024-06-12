Ariana Grande Says She's "Reprocessing" Relationship To Nickelodeon Following Dan Schneider Allegations

BYCole Blake316 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 23: Actors Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande onstage at Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Ariana Grande has finally broken her silence.

Ariana Grande says she and other former Nickelodeon child stars are currently "reprocessing" their relationship with the network following the allegations against Dan Schneider and the release of Quiet on Set. Grande discussed the situation as well as her experiences working on Victorious and Sam & Cat during an appearance on Podcrushed published on Wednesday.

"We feel so privileged to have been able to create those roles and be a part of something that was so special for a lot of young kids," she said."I think we're reprocessing our relationship to it a little bit now." She added: "I think that the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting. I think there should be therapists, I think there should be parents allowed to be wherever they want to be."

Read More: "Quiet On Set": Breaking Down The Allegations Against Dan Schneider

Ariana Grande Poses With Dan Schneider On Set Of "Sam & Cat"

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams make a guest appearance with creator/executive producer Dan. Schneider on Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat, starring Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande on June 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

"I think not only on kids' sets. I think if anyone wants to do this, or music or anything at the level of exposure that it means to be on TV or to do music with a major label…there should be in the contract something about therapy is mandatory," Grande added. "There's not a word for how devastating that is to hear about and so I think the environment just needs to be made a lot safer all around." She also recalled being convinced it was "cool" that Victorious "pushed the envelope" with its now-questionable humor and "innuendos." Check out her full comments on the situation below.

Ariana Grande Speaks With "Podcrushed"

Quiet on Set featured allegations of inappropriate behavior and a toxic environment during Nickelodeon's prime in the 1990s and 2000s. It primarily focuses on Schneider's time as a producer and showrunner at the network. He's denied any wrongdoing. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ariana Grande on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: TikTok Will Have Ariana Grande, The Weeknd And More Back On The Platform After Striking New Deal

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Nickelodeon Presents "Merry Christmas, Drake &amp; Josh!" - After PartyMusicDan Schneider Denies Any Wrongdoing Amid "Quiet On Set" Allegations1.8K
VIA HNHHMusicJay Lewis Invokes Dan Schneider Allegations While Giving NSFW Reason For “Just Jordan” Cancelation10.4K
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, IncMusicNickelodeon Producer Possibly Given $7 Million Pay-Out Amid Abuse Rumors10.3K
dan schneider quiet on setMusic"Quiet On Set": Breaking Down The Allegations Against Dan Schneider1498