Jay Lewis Invokes Dan Schneider Allegations While Giving NSFW Reason For “Just Jordan” Cancelation

Jay Lewis, who starred on Nickelodeon's Just Jordan for two seasons back in 2007 and 2008, appeared to respond to the litany of allegations brought to light in the new ID docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Taking to Facebook, he remarked that the show was canceled and he wasn't "giving up no ass."

Fans shared plenty of support for Lewis when the post made its way to Twitter. "Funny post but also sad peoples successes are stripped away for no reason other than powerful people not being able to have their way with you," one fan wrote. Another added: "Show didn't even make it to season 3 & they was already trying to get him to sell out, a damn shame, these producers/directors (& any other adult) behind these kid shows need to be investigated thoroughly, this is sick." One more wrote: "I loved this show. I’m glad he stood up for himself. Still feel bad for him and the others."

Read More: Dan Schneider Denies Any Wrongdoing Amid "Quiet On Set" Allegations

Dan Schneider Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award At Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Producer Dan Schneider accepting the Nickelodeon. Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice. Awards held at U.S.C. Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/KCA2014/Getty Images)

A key figure in the docuseries is producer Dan Schneider, who worked on The Amanda Show, All That, iCarly, Victorious, as well as Sam & Cat, and more shows. Schneider released a statement denying any wrongdoing, earlier this week. “Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents,” a representative for Schneider said.

Jay Lewis Speaks Out

Jordan Lewis speaks on why Nickelodeon’s ‘Just Jordan’ was cancelled 👀 "I ain't giving up no ass lol" pic.twitter.com/4xL0529Se0 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 20, 2024

Check out Lewis' post on social media and the responses to it above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nickelodeon on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Josh Peck Shares Support For Jennette McCurdy: "She Is Incredibly Brave"

[Via]