Comicstorian Tragically Passes Away In A Car Accident

YouTube Shorts Asian Pacific American History Month Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Comicstorian, Ben Potter, attends the YouTube Shorts Asian Pacific American History Month Celebration on May 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Youtube Shorts)
Comicstorian was beloved by fans.

Just a few days ago, Comicstorian tragically passed away. Overall, Ben Potter was a YouTuber beloved by many thanks to his deep knowledge and love of comic books. The YouTube star had millions of subscribers, and you can imagine just how saddened they were by the news of his passing. According to TMZ, Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that Potter died in a single-car crash. Meanwhile, in a message posted to Potter's Twitter account, the YouTuber's wife spoke about just how much he meant to his family and his community.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums," his wife began. "To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. [Comicstorian] was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Comicstorian Receives Outpouring Of Love

Comicstorian's wife also noted that there is a chance the YouTube channel could continue. "Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies," his wife wrote. "It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive." Our heart goes out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

Let us know if you watched Comicstorian, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed on trending topics and developing stories.

