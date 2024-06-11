J Stalin Continues His Prolific 2024 With "Me Vs. Me 3"

Believe it or not, J Stalin is one of Oakland, California's longest living legends when it comes to rap. The guy has been releasing projects for just over a decade and a half and has made a living off dropping multiple per year. But instead of just existing in the field, the 41-year-old MC has harnessed the sound of the West Coast, all while adding his own minor tweaks. He is an adept artist when it comes to setting the tone for a song and across Me Vs. Me 3, J Stalin does just that. On this 10-track offering, he brings a long several guests, which include Slimmy B, Joe Blow, Turf Hogg, and Young Betho. This, as you can see, is a trilogy, and it was kicked off earlier this year.