J Stalin Continues His Prolific 2024 With "Me Vs. Me 3"

Believe it or not, J Stalin is one of Oakland, California's longest living legends when it comes to rap. The guy has been releasing projects for just over a decade and a half and has made a living off dropping multiple per year. But instead of just existing in the field, the 41-year-old MC has harnessed the sound of the West Coast, all while adding his own minor tweaks. He is an adept artist when it comes to setting the tone for a song and across Me Vs. Me 3, J Stalin does just that. On this 10-track offering, he brings a long several guests, which include Slimmy B, Joe Blow, Turf Hogg, and Young Betho. This, as you can see, is a trilogy, and it was kicked off earlier this year.
That might be the craziest fact about this tape, as this series is already three entries deep. For J Stalin the Me Vs. Me saga seems like a more an exercise in vibes and lowkey bangers. These tapes give off the sense that Stalin can crank these kinds of songs out in his sleep without much thought. However, that does not mean that he is not putting effort and paying close attention to detail. J Stalin is giving you some solid material from beginning to end, so do not worry about feeling cheated out of quality.
Listen To Me Vs. Me 3 By J Stalin
Me Vs. Me 3 Tracklist:
- Another Night
- Spoiled (feat. Slimmy B)
- Him
- Aint Flyin No B****es Out (feat. Joe Blow)
- Work Bae (feat. Turf Hogg & Young Betho)
- The One
- Dope Man
- Rob Base
- K Riddle
- Shoot Something