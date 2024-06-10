Raye Returns With New 7-Minute Single, "Genesis,": Stream

Raye poured her heart into her latest single.

Raye has returned with her first single since releasing her project, My 21st Century Blues, last year. On the new track, titled "Genesis," she reflects on her experiences with loneliness in her 20s, social media, and more. With the release, Raye shared a candid message about her inspiration for the song in a press release. She wrote: "There is a Nina Simone quote, ‘It is an artist’s duty to reflect the times.’ This quote is everything to me and I believe the best way I can try to do this is through my art and my music. There is so much darkness and pain in this world we live in, and I wanted to create something both as deeply personal and as raw as I could find myself to be about my own mind and the world I see around me."

She continued: "The song is a 7-minute piece that I have crafted and scrutinized over the last year and a half, experimenting with different genres and sonic expressions, beneath all the layers and the lyrics, the underlying message is ‘Let There Be Light.’ It is a prayer and a plea and a cry for help and I really hope this song will be able to bring some hope, the way this music does for me, to those who need it most." Check out "Genesis" below and be on the lookout for further updates on Raye on HotNewHipHop.

Raye Shares Emotional New Track, "Genesis"

Quotable Lyrics:

I see a sad little sinner in the mirror
The devil works hard like my liver
I don't wanna be alive, but I don't wanna die
A fistful of pills, you're a nobody

