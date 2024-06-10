Raye Returns With New 7-Minute Single, "Genesis,": Stream

Raye has returned with her first single since releasing her project, My 21st Century Blues, last year. On the new track, titled "Genesis," she reflects on her experiences with loneliness in her 20s, social media, and more. With the release, Raye shared a candid message about her inspiration for the song in a press release. She wrote: "There is a Nina Simone quote, ‘It is an artist’s duty to reflect the times.’ This quote is everything to me and I believe the best way I can try to do this is through my art and my music. There is so much darkness and pain in this world we live in, and I wanted to create something both as deeply personal and as raw as I could find myself to be about my own mind and the world I see around me."