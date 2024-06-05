James Brolin Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Discover the remarkable career of James Brolin, an acclaimed actor and director known for his roles in "Marcus Welby, M.D." and "Traffic."

James Brolin is a revered actor and director. He has established a substantial net worth of $50 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Brolin’s wealth has been amassed through an extensive career spanning over five decades in Hollywood, which has been marked by his roles in numerous television series and films. His enduring presence in the entertainment industry and his directorial ventures have solidified his financial and professional status.

James Brolin was born in Los Angeles, California on July 18, 1940. Growing up in a city synonymous with the entertainment industry, Brolin developed an early interest in acting. He began his career with guest appearances on television shows in the 1960s, including Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and The Long, Hot Summer. His breakthrough came in 1969 when he was cast as Dr. Steven Kiley in the hit television series Marcus Welby, M.D.. This role not only earned him critical acclaim but also a Primetime Emmy Award in 1970, significantly boosting his profile in Hollywood.

Diversification & Sustained Success

LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1967: Actor James Brolin poses at home in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Following his success on Marcus Welby, M.D., Brolin continued to diversify his acting portfolio. He took on various roles that showcased his versatility, appearing in films such as Westworld (1973) and Capricorn One (1978). These performances demonstrated his ability to handle different genres, from science fiction to thriller. In the 1980s and 1990s, Brolin's career flourished with notable roles in Hotel, a popular television drama series where he played Peter McDermott, and in the critically acclaimed film Traffic (2000). His work during this period solidified his reputation as a dependable and talented actor.

Directorial Ventures & Later Work

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Actors Josh Brolin and James Brolin attend a special screening of The Weinstein Company's 'The Tillman Story' at the Pacific Design Center on August 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage)

In addition to his acting career, James Brolin has made significant contributions as a director. He directed several episodes of Pensacola: Wings of Gold, a series he also starred in, showcasing his skills behind the camera. In the 2000s, Brolin continued to take on prominent roles in both television and film, including his role as Ronald Reagan in the television film The Reagans (2003). More recently, he has appeared in successful projects like Castle and Life in Pieces, demonstrating his continued relevance and adaptability in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life & Influence

EAST HAMPTON, NY - JULY 06: Barbra Streisand and James Brolin attend the "And So It Goes" premiere at Guild Hall on July 6, 2014 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)