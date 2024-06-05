Jonathan Tucker Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?

Explore the career and achievements of Jonathan Tucker, a talented actor known for his roles in "Westworld" and "City on a Hill."

Jonathan Tucker is an actor known for his versatile roles in both television and film. He has accumulated a net worth of $2 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Tucker's wealth is largely attributed to his long-standing career in the entertainment industry. He has showcased his talent in various genres, from intense dramas to gripping thrillers. This figure reflects his consistent work and growing reputation in Hollywood.

Early Life & Career Beginnings

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 05: Actors Nick Jonas (L) and Jonathan Tucker of AT&T's Original Series 'Kingdom' speaks onstage during AT&T AUDIENCE Network Presents at 2017 Winter TCA at Langham Hotel on January 5, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Born on May 31, 1982, in Boston, Massachusetts, Jonathan Tucker's interest in acting began at a young age. He attended The Thacher School in Ojai, California, where he honed his craft in school productions. His passion for acting led him to the Boston Ballet, where he performed before transitioning fully to acting. Tucker’s first major break came in 1999 with his role in the film The Virgin Suicides, directed by Sofia Coppola. This performance opened doors for him in the industry, leading to more substantial roles in the early 2000s, such as in the war drama The Great Raid and the horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Tucker's career gained significant momentum with his performances in critically acclaimed television series. He starred in the NBC series The Black Donnellys in 2007, playing Tommy Donnelly, a role that showcased his ability to portray complex characters. Although the series was short-lived, it solidified his status as a formidable actor. He continued to build his portfolio with appearances in popular shows such as Parenthood, White Collar, and Hannibal. Each role demonstrated his versatility and commitment to his craft, earning him respect and recognition within the industry.

Recent Work & Continued Success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Luis Gerardo Mendez, Jonathan Tucker, Elizabeth Banks, and Noah Centineo attend the premiere of Columbia. Pictures' "Charlie's Angels" at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019, also in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Moreover, Jonathan Tucker has continued to expand his range, having had significant roles in high-profile projects. He played Major Craddock in the HBO series Westworld, a role that highlighted his ability to embody intense and morally ambiguous characters. Additionally, his performance as Frankie Ryan in the Showtime series City on a Hill was met with critical acclaim. It further cemented his reputation as a talented actor. Tucker also appeared in the action-packed series Kingdom, portraying Jay Kulina, a complex character struggling with personal demons. These roles have contributed to his net worth and his standing as a respected actor in Hollywood.