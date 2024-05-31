Dennis Schröder Makes Official Professional Soccer Debut In Germany

BYJamil David216 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on March 29, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-108. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Dennis Schröder is playing pro soccer to stay in shape.

This offseason, Dennis Schroder, a guard for the Brooklyn Nets, exchanged his basketball sneakers for soccer cleats. Schroder made his debut in professional soccer on Wednesday with FC Germania Bleckenstedt, a team that competes in the sixth level of Germany. German-born Schroder participated in 62 minutes of the team's 5-1 loss against SC Gottingen 05. Shroder, 30, who has always had a passion for soccer, had to be thrilled to play in the game regardless of the outcome. On June 6, Schroder will take the field again, this time against VfL Wahrenholz.

Regardless of the success of this side project, Schroder most likely will not leave his day job anytime soon. Formerly selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, Schroder divided his 2023–24 season between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn. Schroder averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 80 games. In addition to his 11-year NBA career, Schroder has had success playing for Germany abroad. Schroder won the tournament MVP award and guided his nation to a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup last year. Before defeating Serbia in the championship game, the seasoned point guard led his side to a semifinal victory against the United States.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Is Excited To Be Back Covering The 2024 Paris Olympics

Dennis Schröder Plays In First Professional Soccer Game

Dennis Schröder was born and raised in Braunschweig, Germany. Prior to focusing on the NBA, he played for the Phantoms Braunschweig (2010–2013) and SG Braunschweig (2009–2013). After two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he played his first five years of professional basketball with the Atlanta Hawks (2013–18). Before joining the Nets in 2024, Schröder was a member of six different teams.

Schröder is using his pro soccer debut to stay in shape ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Germany is looking to build on their recent success with a strong showing at the Olympics. The world is loaded with superstars like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, as well as rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama who will be leading a good French team. Team USA has put together a super team consisting of Steph Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Anthony Davis. Overall, the Paris Olympics are going to be cat nip for basketball fans.

Read More: Dwyane Wade To Make Broadcast Debut During Paris Olympics As Analyst For Team USA Basketball 

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
USA v Germany: Semi Final - FIBA Basketball World CupSportsUSA And Canada Stunned In FIBA World Cup Semifinals1364
USA Basketball Men's National Team Training CampSportsUSA Basketball: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, And More Announced For Olympic Roster810
Rob Carr/Getty ImagesSportsAtlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder Arrested In Atlanta10.8K
2023 NBA DraftSportsVictor Wembanyama Hype Causes Olympic Tickets To Go On Sale Early556