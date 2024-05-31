Dennis Schröder Makes Official Professional Soccer Debut In Germany

Dennis Schröder is playing pro soccer to stay in shape.

This offseason, Dennis Schroder, a guard for the Brooklyn Nets, exchanged his basketball sneakers for soccer cleats. Schroder made his debut in professional soccer on Wednesday with FC Germania Bleckenstedt, a team that competes in the sixth level of Germany. German-born Schroder participated in 62 minutes of the team's 5-1 loss against SC Gottingen 05. Shroder, 30, who has always had a passion for soccer, had to be thrilled to play in the game regardless of the outcome. On June 6, Schroder will take the field again, this time against VfL Wahrenholz.

Regardless of the success of this side project, Schroder most likely will not leave his day job anytime soon. Formerly selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, Schroder divided his 2023–24 season between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn. Schroder averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 80 games. In addition to his 11-year NBA career, Schroder has had success playing for Germany abroad. Schroder won the tournament MVP award and guided his nation to a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup last year. Before defeating Serbia in the championship game, the seasoned point guard led his side to a semifinal victory against the United States.

Dennis Schröder Plays In First Professional Soccer Game

Dennis Schröder was born and raised in Braunschweig, Germany. Prior to focusing on the NBA, he played for the Phantoms Braunschweig (2010–2013) and SG Braunschweig (2009–2013). After two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he played his first five years of professional basketball with the Atlanta Hawks (2013–18). Before joining the Nets in 2024, Schröder was a member of six different teams.

Schröder is using his pro soccer debut to stay in shape ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Germany is looking to build on their recent success with a strong showing at the Olympics. The world is loaded with superstars like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, as well as rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama who will be leading a good French team. Team USA has put together a super team consisting of Steph Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Anthony Davis. Overall, the Paris Olympics are going to be cat nip for basketball fans.