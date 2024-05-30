Diddy Goes Viral With His "25/75" Dating Rule As Old "Breakfast Club" Clip Resurfaces Online

Diddy has been facing a plethora of allegations as of late. Overall, it all started with the Cassie lawsuit which took place back in November of 2023. Subsequently, more lawsuits came to the forefront, with numerous women accusing the music mogul of rape, sexual assault, abuse, and more. Eventually, Federal authorities raided the mogul's home just a couple of months ago. Since then, they have been putting together a diligent investigation, that has since led to the formation of a Grand Jury.

On top of all of this, Diddy is facing scrutiny online in the form of resurfaced videos. Fans have been digging through the archives and have found clips that speak to some of the things the mogul has been accused of. For instance, a clip from The Breakfast Club was going viral last night, and you can see the clip down below. In this clip, the artist speaks on his "25/75" rule that he applies to dating. Essentially, dating Diddy is great 75 percent of the time, but the other 25 percent can be a bit of a nightmare.

Diddy Clips Continue To Pop Up

To be specific, Diddy claims that 25 percent of the time, his partners wonder why they stay with him. Overall, this is because he is either cheating or lying on them. When compared to what he is accused of, these things don't really compare. Either way, fans believe this is a bit of a red flag, especially given the recent allegations. At this point, it seems like fans will stop at nothing to find more clips like this.

