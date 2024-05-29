5 Shows We're Excited To Return In Summer 2024

Summer 2024 is in full swing with the return of several highly anticipated TV shows across streaming and cable networks. From dark superhero dramas to culinary delights, fantasy epics to crime procedurals, there's something for everyone to look forward to. Whether in the mood for caped crusaders, comedy, drama, or pure escapism, there's a stellar new season on the way to help beat the heat. Read on for five shows to be excited about.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 2 - June 6, Paramount+)

As the elite Behavioral Analysis Unit investigates the mysterious and deadly "GOLD STAR" unsub, they face their biggest challenge yet. A gold star carving on each bullet hints at potential government training, making it more difficult to track this criminal. Moreover, a terrifying serial killer from Season 1 is looming, Elias Voit, who built a nationwide network during the pandemic. Now Voit is arranging a transfer into federal custody near the BAU's headquarters, allowing him to lurk dangerously close.

The team, led by special agents David Rossi and Emily Prentiss, must rely on all their profiling skills to crack this case. Psychological mind games, gory crime scene investigations, and ticking clocks will have them racing at every turn. "GOLD STAR" is on the loose, and Voit's sinister influence is nearby, blurring the line between hunter and hunted. Can the elite profilers take down these two massive threats while emerging unscathed themselves?

The Boys (Season 4 - June 13, Prime Video)

As the powerful and unhinged Homelander inches toward global dominance, the stakes reach new extremes in The Boys. His silent deal with presidential candidate Victoria Neuman allows the crazed, godlike "superhero" to infiltrate the highest levels of government as Neuman gets closer to the Oval Office. It's now up to Billy Butcher and his team of vigilantes to stop Homelander before it's too late. But Butcher is plagued by his own mortality after losing his wife's son Ryan to Homelander's cult of personality last season. How much longer can he keep fighting this seemingly unbeatable foe?

The brilliant social satire continues to blend shocking, bone-crunching visuals with biting commentary on celebrity, politics, power, and authoritarianism. This summer TV show's 2024 season also adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan and other new cast members, bringing extra gritty intensity. Expect the series to double down on its uncompromising, subversive approach to the superhero genre when it returns.

House Of The Dragon (Season 2 - June 16, HBO/Max)

In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, a bloody "Dance of the Dragons" - the Targaryen civil war - engulfs Westeros. With Viserys' death, the Greens, led by Alicent Hightower, and the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen, are engaged in an epic struggle for the Iron Throne in the summer 2024 TV show. Driven by vengeance after the death of Rhaenyra's son Luke, the two branches of House Targaryen will stop at nothing to eliminate each other. As dragons clash above, court conspiracies and PR power moves unfold below in the Red Keep. Even the Night's Watch, standing vigil on the Wall, may catch a glimpse of the existential threat the White Walkers pose. Whatever faction wins, the traumatized realm will remain licking its wounds for generations before the next catastrophe strikes.

The Bear (Season 3 - June 27, FX/Hulu)

A third season of The Bear follows Carmy and his crew as they try to keep their redesigned fine-dining restaurant afloat. Their transition from a gritty beef joint to an upscale establishment has increased the pressure and expectations they face. A relentless barrage of yelling, stress, and anxiety awaits Carmy as he pursues culinary perfection with a single-minded passion. This dysfunctional chosen family will be pushed to their limits as they try to find and retain a clientele without giving up their vision. The series has always balanced its frenetic, high-wire workplace tension with deep characterization that's hard not to invest in. With the bar raised to new heights, each high-stakes service will bring potential make-or-break turning points in this tantalizing season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2 - August 29, Prime Video)

After Galadriel was tricked by Sauron's cunning disguise last season, she is more determined than ever to stop his spread of evil across Middle-earth. Having revealed his true identity, Sauron is now free to rally his orcish forces and take control of Mordor. Haunting trailers tease Sauron crafting the Nazgul rings and tempting dwarven kings as part of his nefarious plot to forge the One Ring to rule them all in Mount Doom's depths. Only Galadriel, leading armies of men and elves, stands in the way of total domination.

Adapting key events from Tolkien's writings, the series will depict the forging of the original Rings of Power that first allowed Sauron to spread his influence. It will also chronicle the rise and fall of the island kingdom of Numenor as the Second Age storyline plunges into its darkest chapters yet. Experience iconic places such as Mordor and Khazad-dum through breathtaking visuals. Massive battle sequences with conflicting races will rage across massive scales. Further, the connections to the larger Lord of the Rings canon will only grow deeper in this epic second season.

