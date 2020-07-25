house of the dragon
- TVMilly Alcock Reflects On "Life-Changing" Experience Of Working On "House Of The Dragon"Milly Alcock says that getting to work on the "Game of Thrones" spin-off series, "House of the Dragon," was "life-changing."By Cole Blake
- TV"House Of The Dragon" Debuts As HBO's Biggest Series Premiere EverNearly 10 million people tuned into Sunday night's premiere – were you one of them?By Hayley Hynes
- TV"House Of The Dragon" Premiere: Everything You Need To KnowThe new series is set 200 years before "GoT," and follows Daenerys and Jon Snow's ancestors, the Targaryen family.By Hayley Hynes
- TVHBO Spent $100 Million Marketing "House of the Dragon": ReportHBO spent over $100 million marketing its new "Game of Thrones" spin-off, "House of the Dragon."By Cole Blake
- TVEmilia Clarke Called "Short, Dumpy Girl" By Foxtel CEO At "House Of The Dragon" PremiereThe CEO of Foxtel TV called Emilia Clarke a "short, dumpy girl" while discussing "Game of Thrones" at the "House of the Dragon" premiere.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO Releases "Game Of Thrones" Spin-Off Trailer For "House Of The Dragon"HBO dropped off the trailer for the highly-anticipated "House of the Dragon" series.By Jordan Schenkman
- TVGeorge R.R. Martin Reveals Season 1 Of "House Of The Dragon" Has WrappedGeorge R.R. Martin says the first season of HBO's upcoming "Game of Thrones" spin-off has wrapped.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's "House Of The Dragon" First Teaser Is HereIt's fire and blood redux as HBO unleashes the first look at upcoming "Game Of Thrones" prequel "House Of The Dragon." By Mitch Findlay
- TVHBO Provides First Look At "Game Of Thrones" Prequel "House Of The Dragon"The paid television network gave fans a sneak peek at what's to come in the new series. By Madusa S.
- TVHBO's "House Of The Dragon" First Images ReleasedHBO continues to ramp up hype for "House Of The Dragon," unveiling several new promotional pictures of the characters to come. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Prequel "House Of The Dragon" Begins ProductionHBO has officially got the ball rolling on "House Of The Dragon," the upcoming prequel series to "Game Of Thrones."By Mitch Findlay
- TVHBO Reveals Release Date For "Game of Thrones" Prequel "House of the Dragon"The "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will debut on HBO in 2022.By Cole Blake
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Prequel Series "House Of The Dragon" Begins CastingSlow but sure progress. By Karlton Jahmal