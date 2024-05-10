"The Bear" Season 3 Release Date Revealed: What We Know So Far

Carmy and the gang will officially be making their return for the third season of FX’s critically acclaimed, The Bear. As anticipation built up over the past few months, FX confirmed that they had returned to filming the third season of the Christopher Storer-created series while the network quietly renewed the series for a fourth season. Thus far, there’s little information surrounding what the third season might consist of. However, the brief teaser trailer that arrived on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 indicates that Carmy finally got his way out of the freezer and is back in the kitchen. More importantly, FX confirmed that the series would return on June 27th, 2024 for its third season. Below, we’ve broken down what we know about The Bear season 3.

The Bear: Season 2 Recap

Season 2 of The Bear affirmed its place as one of the best television shows right now. The crew finally transformed the family-owned sandwich shop into a refined dining establishment that reflects Carmy Berzatto’s (Jeremy Allen White) professional background as a renowned chef. Throughout the second season, Carmy led to team to develop their skills in the kitchen while attempting to relaunch the restaurant under the pressure of re-paying a hefty loan of full $800,000 in 18 months to his Uncle Jimmy.

By the series finale, the new restaurant kicks off with its friends and family night, only to see Carmy undergo a full meltdown. While balancing between his love life and his commitment to repay the loan, he finds himself locked in the freezer having to confront all of the emotional turmoil he’s buried away since the passing of his brother. By the way the teaser looks, it appears that he finally got out of the walk-in freezer.

Cast & Awards

The ensemble cast of The Bear includes standout performances from Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard "Richie" Jerimovich), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), Lionel Boyce (Marcus Brooks), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina Marrero), Abby Elliott (Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto), and Matty Matheson (Neil Fak).

The ensemble cast of The Bear includes standout performances from Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard “Richie” Jerimovich), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), Lionel Boyce (Marcus Brooks), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina Marrero), Abby Elliott (Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto), and Matty Matheson (Neil Fak). Each of these actors has helped transform this series into a must-watch on every television fanatic's summer watchlist.

The series has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades, with Season 1 sweeping the Emmy Awards with 10 wins, including Best Comedy Series and acting awards for White, Moss-Bachrach, and Edebiri. Season 2 continued the success, earning recognition at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. We imagine that season 3 will strive towards the same.

Teaser Trailer Insights

As fans anticipated the show’s arrival, FX finally provided fans with a bit of a glimpse in the teaser trailer. Carmy returns to the kitchen where he unpacks his knives and appears to be much more focused and put together than he did in the season 2 finale. Alone in the restaurant during the late hours of the night, Carmy’s contemplative gaze produces a heightened sense of tension that feels equally introspective and suspenseful. The camera pans out over the iconic skyline of Chicago and Lake Shore Drive.

Season 3 of The Bear will be released on June 27th, FX announced. The joyous news was certainly met with pleasant reactions by fans across the world. But, despite the show’s immense popularity, FX confirmed that the episodes would drop at once on Hulu for our binge-watching pleasures, rather than week-by-week. Moreover, the network reportedly has 10 episodes to make up the upcoming season. We’re certainly excited to see how the upcoming season of The Bear turns out.

