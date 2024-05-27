Clippers Big Man Ivica Zubac's LA Home Was Burglarized

Last week, late Wednesday night, Clippers center Ivica Zubac's home in the Los Angeles area was broken into and burglarized. The LAPD is currently searching for the perpetrators. Around 11:30 PM on May 22, three persons were seen inside the 27-year-old's crib, according to TMZ Sports. Police were sent to the location when the thieves were detected, maybe by a surveillance camera or by a witness on the property, even though the 7-foot tall center was not at home at the time. Police are looking into the burglary after creating a report. It's unclear what, if anything, was stolen during the break-in.

Zubac, a 2013 second-round selection, has been the victim of a burglary at his house before. When police arrived at the location in 2021, two suspected individuals had already left the premises. Zubac's $20k dollar Rolex watch vanished after his residence was broken into. This season, Zubac has averaged over 12 points and 9 rebounds while playing for the Clippers. In the NBA playoffs' opening round, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the club.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers during the third quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Throughout his time in the NBA, Ivica Zubac has resided in the Los Angeles area, being with the Clippers and Lakers. In his third season in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Clippers after selecting him with a second-round choice in the 2016 NBA draft. He joined the Clippers during the 2018–19 season. He helped lead Los Angeles to the playoffs, where it was defeated by the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round. According to his current contract, Zubac will begin his final season in 2024–2025.

The Clippers are looking to resign Paul George on a discounted deal, which may be hard to do. The Clips payroll is bloated with older star players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Zubac has been a constant on the Clippers. He is a reliable double-double machine and a good anchor on defense. This, unfortunately, is the second time his Los Angeles home has been broken into in the past few years. All in all, the good news is that Zubac and his family were unharmed and didn't have a run-in with the burglars.

