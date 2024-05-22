Diddy Once Screamed In Chaka Khan's Face, Her Daughter Alleges

Last week, footage of Diddy seemingly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie went viral, prompting countless social media users and peers to chime in. Unsurprisingly, many of the Bad Boy Records founder's former friends have since spoken out against his behavior, unfollowed him on various platforms, and more. He's since released an apology video, claiming that he sought out professional help after the incident.

Now, as the reactions continue to roll in, Chaka Khan's daughter Indira has joined the conversation, making some shocking allegations of her own about the mogul. In the comments section of Diddy's apology video, Indira shared her alleged account of watching him scream at her mother. According to her, she's more than happy to watch him get ripped to shreds by the media.

Indira Khan Admits She's Enjoyed "Watching [Diddy's] Demise"



"I'm glad this is happening to you," she wrote. "You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a l*natic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother." Indira added that she's been "singing and dancing watching [his] demise," and tagged her mother, urging her to chime in.

Indira is far from the only one reveling in Diddy's downfall these days, however. 50 Cent has also been criticizing the performer via social media for months now. Just recently, he sold an upcoming docuseries about his legal saga to Netflix. The doc, tentatively titled Diddy Do It, is set to arrive "sooner than later" per TMZ. What do you think of Chaka Khan's daughter's response to Diddy's apology? What about her alleging that Diddy once shouted in her mother's face? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

