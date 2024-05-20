Sid Sriram Drops A Calm & Heavenly New Single With "One Day God": Stream

Whether it's Carnatic music, indie rock, or R&B stylings, Sid Sriram is always here to impress, captivate, and emotionally resonate. Moreover, he just released the new single "One Day God," which almost leans into more ambient territory thanks to a relative lack of melody, atmospheric synths and string arrangements, soft guitar licks, and largely disjointed or improvisational-feeling lyrics. The "Moments Of Weakness" creative's subject matter is one of indignation, speaking on children dying and deities feeling disappointed in how we've let the world turn out. "When will we learn?" he sings towards the last third of the song, which outlines a tender and gut-punching melody with much more clarity.

Furthermore, Sid Sriram made more of a healing, calming, and meditative cut with "One Day God," although the passion throughout is still palpable. The string swells eventually overwhelm the rest of the production in a powerful way, and his voice is just as evocative and compelling in its softest whispers and most boisterous cries. It's a very beautiful song, and one worthy of the artistic accomplishments of years past like the LP Sidharth while pushing things in even more of a new and unique direction. The Chennai, India-born, California-raised artist builds a new and more tranquil appeal with this record, and one that we're very excited to see develop and evolve further down the road.

Sid Sriram's "One Day God": Stream

Meanwhile, Sid Sriram will hopefully drop some more material this year to keep this amazing streak going, as cuts like "One Day God" are much-needed and very idiosyncratic in today's music landscape. Even though its themes and sonic presentation may seem very simple on the surface, it speaks to how songwriting, performance, space, and atmosphere can really take our minds to more expansive places with fewer words and sounds than we thought necessary. If you haven't heard this new song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you think of it down in the comments section. You can also find some notable lines from it below. As always, come back to HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

One day, our gods will make their way down,

To look at what we've done,

And when they try to tell us the things we've done wrong,

We'll probably try to kill them, too

