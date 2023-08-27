Sid Sriram’s “Sidharth” Is A Piece Of Art

Sid Sriram might just be one of the most underappreciated artists and singers of today. The Sidharth artist is a multi-talent that brings together so many different worlds into his music, making him a truly creative mind. Sriram was born in Chennai, India. Then, he and his family moved to the San Francisco/Bay Area suburbs when he was just a small child. Over time, he began to incorporate his different cultures into this music, creating his own identity.

Additionally, Sriram graduated from the Berklee College of Music with a degree in Music Production and Engineering. He was able to build upon his style even further with a terrific education. Sid Sriram’s music creates an incredible combination of pop, soul, classical Indian, and alternative/ambient music. That is prevalent here too with this latest effort Sidharth.

Read More: Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Mac Miller On “Yours Truly” Deluxe As Ex-Husband Makes First Appearance Since Split

Where Does Sid Sriram’s Voice Rank Among Today’s Artists?

The tracklist is 13 songs and runs just under an hour. All of the records here provide some amazing vocals and production work from Sid. Every trip is filled with euphoric symphonies of different sounds and it makes it feel larger than life. Sid Sriram might possibly have the best voice in music period. He has a unique sound that really is not replicated by anyone else and could put him among the top of the heap.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Sid Sriram called Sidharth? Does Sid have one of the most beautiful voices in the music industry? Who do you think he should work with to create the best duet of all time? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Sidharth Tracklist:

Most High Do The Dance Quiet Storm Dear Sahana The Hard Way Blue Spaces Friendly Fire Stance Amelia Shoulda Been There Came Along Standstill Cliqueless

Read More: Bad Bunny’s Latest Thirst Trap Leaves Nothing To the Imagination