Vince Staples Previews His New Album "Dark Times" Melancholic New Single "Shame On The Devil"

Fans are excited for this new era of Vince Staples.

Vince Staples is an artist that has been elevating with each new project. Overall, one of his best works came back in 2022 with Ramona Park Broke My Heart. It was a fantastic project that was on a ton of year-end lists. Now, however, Staples is looking to follow up that album with Dark Times. On Sunday, Staples revealed that he would be dropping the project this Friday, on May 24th. This came as a surprise to a whole lot of fans, but it was one of those surprises that was most definitely well-received.

Along with the album details came a 50-second teaser of a song called "Shame On The Devil." This is a song that came with some melancholic vibes and some heartfelt lyrics from Vince. Well, last night, Staples decided to release the entire song. At three and a half minutes in length, fans will certainly be excited about having a brand-new full-length song from Staples. As you will hear below, the track keeps the same melancholic tones throughout, with deeply personal lyrics that showcase Staples and his talent.

Vince Staples Has Returned

This song is an exciting first effort heading into this new album. Staples has been elevating as an artist over the years, and fans have been eager to hear what else he has in store. 2024 has already been a phenomenal year for hip-hop. With this new Staples album, it's clear that the year is just getting better and better, and we aren't even halfway through it yet.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Vince Staples, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a solid single to begin his rollout for the project? Are you excited for this new album? What is your favorite LP from Staples? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mission complete, outta the mud
Labeled a "leader" they following cuz
Light on my feet, floatin' above
I don't be creepin' or keepin' in touch

