Ellen Cleghorne Net Worth 2024: What Is The Comedian Worth?

Ellen Cleghorne, a trailblazer in comedy, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $500,000 in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth, Cleghorne's career is a testament to her talent, resilience, and pioneering spirit. From her groundbreaking role on Saturday Night Live to her ventures in television and film, Cleghorne has paved the way for many comedians who followed in her footsteps.

Born on November 29, 1965, in Brooklyn, New York, Ellen Cleghorne began her career in stand-up comedy, performing in various clubs across New York City. Her sharp wit and distinctive voice quickly garnered attention, leading to appearances on comedy shows and specials. Cleghorne's big break came in 1991 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL). As one of the few Black women featured on the show, her presence was groundbreaking.

Breaking Barriers On Saturday Night Live

(Original Caption) : 1993-New York, NY-Photo shows the cast of Saturday Night Live posed. Amongst those in the group are: Phil Hartman, Lorne Michaels (Producer), Ellen Kleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Tim Meadows, Mike Myers, Rob Schneider and David Spade. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

During her four-season tenure on SNL, Cleghorne became known for her memorable characters and sharp comedic timing. She brought a unique perspective to the show, portraying characters such as Queen Shenequa, a no-nonsense, outspoken personality. Also Zoraida, a Puerto Rican television host. Cleghorne's work on SNL entertained and opened doors for greater diversity and representation in comedy.

After leaving SNL in 1995, Cleghorne continued to make her mark in television and film. She starred in her own sitcom, Cleghorne!, on The WB network, where she played a single mother navigating life in New York City. While the show was short-lived, it was significant as one of the early sitcoms led by a Black woman, further demonstrating Cleghorne's role as a trailblazer.

Cleghorne's film credits include roles in Armageddon (1998) and Little Nicky (2000), where she showcased her ability to transition between comedy and drama seamlessly. She also made guest appearances on various television shows, including The Adventures of Pete & Pete and Living Single. Her versatility as an actress allowed her to take on various roles, from comedic to serious, highlighting her depth and range as a performer.

Personal Resilience & Lasting Influence

Dr. Dre, Chris Rock, Ellen Cleghorne, Ed Lover, and Tommy Davidson (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Ellen Cleghorne's journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by perseverance and resilience. Despite facing the challenges of breaking into a predominantly male and white industry, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of success. Cleghorne has often spoken about the importance of representation and diversity in comedy, using her platform to advocate for greater inclusion in the entertainment world.

Moreover, her impact extends beyond her on-screen performances. Cleghorne has inspired countless comedians, particularly women of color, by breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations. Her work has left a lasting legacy—that talent and determination can overcome even the most formidable obstacles.