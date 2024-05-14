Shaq’s Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Responds To Backlash over Marriage Comments

Last week, Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, released her book and did an interview about it. She received some backlash for things she said about Shaq in her book. In the book, Shaunie said that she questioned whether or not she was truly ever in love with Shaq. Additionally, Shaq responded with a self-deprecating response on Instagram. Now, she is responding to the criticism she has received for something she says was taken out of context.

Shaunie Henderson was upset when a line from her new book "UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms" went viral, criticizing Shaquille O'Neal. In the book, she shared her perspective, describing Shaquille as unreliable and a repeat cheater. She wrote, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.” She continued, “I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him.” All in all, she is now clarifying that the quotes were taken out of context. Additionally, she says the response to them was not fair.

Read More: Shaq Responds To Shannon Sharpe With Explosive Diss Track

Shaunie Henderson Responds to Criticism

Shaq responded to the quotes on social media. The big man said, “I understand... I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq.” Now, in an interview with People Magazine, Shaunie says the quote was taken way out of context. She said in the interview, “I’m not a word girl. I’m a character girl, and since I’ve left the marriage of Shaquille, my character has spoken for itself.”

Shaunie goes on to explain further, saying, “When you love somebody, you love somebody, but to be in love with somebody is a different feeling, and I will be honest, I didn’t realize that until I found the love of my life right now and I’m in this marriage. I’m like, oh my gosh. It’s a different feeling.” Shaunie adds she doesn't know why Shaq would run with the out-of-context passage on social media regarding Shaq. Overall, Shaunie Henderson stands by her comments and feelings.

Read More: Shaq Responds After His Ex-Wife Says She Doesnt Know If She Ever Loved Him

[via]