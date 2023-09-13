“Basketball Wives Orlando” Is Coming: What We Know

Basketball Wives Orlando is the latest offering in the ever growing reality TV franchise. VH1’s Basketball Wives premiered in April 2010, and over the last 13 years, has run for 15 seasons. The show is executive produced by Shaunie Henderson (formerly O’Neal), an ex-basketball wife herself previously married to Shaquille O'Neal. In true reality TV fashion, the show is packed with tons of dramatic moments. As a result of this, it has become one of the most watched programs on the network.

Basketball Wives kicked off in Miami in 2010, and became an instant hit. The franchise helped boost the careers of notable stars like Draya Michele. Furthermore, the franchise has shown the personal and professional lives of its cast, who typically live in relative obscurity compared to their more popular husbands and boyfriends. It has since amassed a significant viewership over the years. A new spin-off series was recently announced, and fans of the show are understandably excited. Basketball Wives: Orlando is set to premiere on October 9th, 2023, the same day as Basketball Wives: LA. Here’s all we know about the new spin-off show.

The Premise Of Basketball Wives Orlando

In a similar fashion to its parent series, Basketball Wives Orlando will closely follow the personal and professional lives of a group of women who are, or have been, romantically involved with professional basketball players. The Basketball Wives franchise details how these women navigate the challenges and luxuries of dating famous players. The shift to Orlando will offer more insight to Floridian life outside of Miami. Furthermore, fans are expecting that the show will highlight the fresh rivalries between the cast members.

The Cast Of Basketball Wives: Orlando

Basketball Wives Orlando promises to give an unfiltered glimpse into the glamorous lives of nine women. The confirmed women taking center stage in the spin-off show are Ashley Snell, wife of Tony Snell; Morgan Bledsoe, wife of Eric Bledsoe; and Lyndzie Marble, wife of Devyn Marble. Dwayne Bacon’s current girlfriend, Nique Brown, as well as his ex, Mackenzie Hyatt will also appear. Additionally, Danielle Miller, former partner of Rashad Vaughn will star in the series. Concluding the main cast are Nikki Nicole, who appeared on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Mulan Hernandez, and Basketball Wives L.A. alum, Mehgan James.

James previously appeared in the fourth season of Basketball Wives: LA. This makes her the most experienced member of the cast, especially as she recently finished filming on season 11. While the other cast members may be new to the franchise, they are definitely not new to fame, albeit at varying degrees. Thus, fans are eager to see the all-new personalities of these fresh cast members on-screen.

Release Schedule

After teasing the spin-off for a while, and a vague announcement about a Fall release, a date has been announced. The first season of Basketball Wives Orlando is set to premiere on October 9, 2023. Shaunie Henderson, who announced its premiere date, returns as an executive producer. As aforementioned, the show will be premiering on the same day as the 11th season of Basketball Wives: LA. It will run for ten episodes on VH1.

