New York City To Dublin Portal: OnlyFans Model Gets Installation Shut Down After Flashing Unsuspecting Crowd

If you have been paying attention to social media, you may have heard about the New York City to Dublin portal. Overall, this portal is an installation that can be found in New York City and Dublin. If you stand in front of the portal, you can be seen by people in the opposite city, as long as they too are in front of the portal. Although it was meant as a way for people to connect from across the globe, the whole thing has been a disaster. Every day, people have been flashing offensive or sexually charged images on the screen.

These instances have gone viral on numerous occasions at this point. Ultimately, the internet has found all of this incredibly amusing. Although for those in charge of the portal, it has been an absolute nightmare. Well, it seems like things have been shut down for the time being. This is all because an OnlyFans model by the name of Ava Louise decided to flash the screen in New York. There are a whole lot of legal issues that this could cause, and that is why things were shut down. As for the model, it seems like she is fully getting away with it.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Hit With Rape & Defamation Lawsuit: Details

The New York City To Dublin Portal Was Fun While It Lasted

Instead, this is doing wonders for her OnlyFans career. That said, it is unfortunate that this happened. However, those in charge of the installation should have had the foresight to see this coming. When given multiple options, humans will always choose the most salacious. Hopefully, things can get back started soon, although they will need to up the security before they do so.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this entire saga could have been avoided? Do you believe that the model should face some consequences on the legal front? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Ranks "Not Like Us" As The Third Greatest Diss Track Of All Time