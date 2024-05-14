New York City To Dublin Portal: OnlyFans Model Gets Installation Shut Down After Flashing Unsuspecting Crowd

BYAlexander Cole140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Live stream portal
People view the live stream portal between Dublin and New York which was temporarily closed following some "inappropriate behaviour" in the Irish capital, which has led to changes in how the visual link operates. Thousands of people have visited the two-way live-stream portal, which gives a real-time view of New York. The 24/7 stream is situated in north Dublin, facing O'Connell Street, while the American installation is on North Earl Street. Issue date: Monday May 13, 2024. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

The portal was supposed to be fun.

If you have been paying attention to social media, you may have heard about the New York City to Dublin portal. Overall, this portal is an installation that can be found in New York City and Dublin. If you stand in front of the portal, you can be seen by people in the opposite city, as long as they too are in front of the portal. Although it was meant as a way for people to connect from across the globe, the whole thing has been a disaster. Every day, people have been flashing offensive or sexually charged images on the screen.

These instances have gone viral on numerous occasions at this point. Ultimately, the internet has found all of this incredibly amusing. Although for those in charge of the portal, it has been an absolute nightmare. Well, it seems like things have been shut down for the time being. This is all because an OnlyFans model by the name of Ava Louise decided to flash the screen in New York. There are a whole lot of legal issues that this could cause, and that is why things were shut down. As for the model, it seems like she is fully getting away with it.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Hit With Rape & Defamation Lawsuit: Details

The New York City To Dublin Portal Was Fun While It Lasted

Instead, this is doing wonders for her OnlyFans career. That said, it is unfortunate that this happened. However, those in charge of the installation should have had the foresight to see this coming. When given multiple options, humans will always choose the most salacious. Hopefully, things can get back started soon, although they will need to up the security before they do so.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this entire saga could have been avoided? Do you believe that the model should face some consequences on the legal front? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Ranks "Not Like Us" As The Third Greatest Diss Track Of All Time

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsGossipLil Baby Allegedly Blocked OnlyFans Model After She Rejected Him4.8K
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans PelicansGossipJosh Giddey At Risk Of Losing Major Sponsor Amid Grooming Allegations1.7K
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome - Day 1GossipSnoop Dogg Reveals OnlyFans Approached Him To Do Full Frontal Nudity, Explains Why He Said "No"2.6K
Iggy Azalea, Daveed Diggs And Rafael Casal Visits "Extra"GossipIggy Azalea Loves Lying To Men According To Her Latest Curvacious Snaps41.2K